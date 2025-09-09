ICT Police Ensure 24/7 Security For Courts In High-security Zone
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police are maintaining round-the-clock security arrangements to safeguard the courts situated in the high-security zone of the Federal capital.
An official told APP on Tuesday that, under special directives, Islamabad Police remain on alert 24 hours a day to ensure effective security in the area, which houses superior courts, important government offices and foreign embassies.
He said SSP Security Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider personally reviewed the arrangements and instructed the deployed officers and personnel to perform their duties with full dedication.
Zeeshan emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy would be applied against any negligence or lapse in duty.
The SSP Zeeshan said protecting courts and securing institutions of justice is among the foremost priorities of ICT Police, adding that these are the pillars of rule of law and must be guarded with utmost vigilance. He directed the force to remain fully alert and ensure that no individual or group is allowed to disturb peace or security in the high-security zone.
He said ICT Police continue to take all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police ensure 24/7 security for courts in high-security zone2 minutes ago
-
PM directs FBR to reprimand tax evaders, facilitate taxpayers2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits NSIC3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to jointly develop space centre, train astronauts3 minutes ago
-
AJK delegation meets KP Governor to discuss Kashmir issue, national unity agenda3 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Kazakh counterpart review bilateral cooperation13 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces 120 million relief package for flood-affected students13 minutes ago
-
Gujjar Khan commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) 1500th birth anniversary with grand rally33 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah terms PTI boycott an “escape route”33 minutes ago
-
Livestock vaccination drive continued in Nawabshah43 minutes ago
-
DC directs all ACs to remain in fields in view of ongoing rain43 minutes ago
-
14 arrested with weapons43 minutes ago