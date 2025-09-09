ICT Police ensure 24/7 security for courts in high-security zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police are maintaining round-the-clock security arrangements to safeguard the courts situated in the high-security zone of the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that, under special directives, Islamabad Police remain on alert 24 hours a day to ensure effective security in the area, which houses superior courts, important government offices and foreign embassies.

He said SSP Security Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider personally reviewed the arrangements and instructed the deployed officers and personnel to perform their duties with full dedication.

Zeeshan emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy would be applied against any negligence or lapse in duty.

The SSP Zeeshan said protecting courts and securing institutions of justice is among the foremost priorities of ICT Police, adding that these are the pillars of rule of law and must be guarded with utmost vigilance. He directed the force to remain fully alert and ensure that no individual or group is allowed to disturb peace or security in the high-security zone.

He said ICT Police continue to take all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz