Open Menu

ICT Police Ensure 24/7 Security For Courts In High-security Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ICT Police ensure 24/7 security for courts in high-security zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police are maintaining round-the-clock security arrangements to safeguard the courts situated in the high-security zone of the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that, under special directives, Islamabad Police remain on alert 24 hours a day to ensure effective security in the area, which houses superior courts, important government offices and foreign embassies.

He said SSP Security Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider personally reviewed the arrangements and instructed the deployed officers and personnel to perform their duties with full dedication.

Zeeshan emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy would be applied against any negligence or lapse in duty.

The SSP Zeeshan said protecting courts and securing institutions of justice is among the foremost priorities of ICT Police, adding that these are the pillars of rule of law and must be guarded with utmost vigilance. He directed the force to remain fully alert and ensure that no individual or group is allowed to disturb peace or security in the high-security zone.

He said ICT Police continue to take all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

60 minutes ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

2 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

3 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

4 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

7 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

16 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

16 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

16 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan