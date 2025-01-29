ICT Police Ensure Foolproof Security For CAYA Youth Summit 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have implemented comprehensive security measures for the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025, ensuring the safety of all participants, including foreign delegations.
An official told APP on Wednesday that following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior police officers have inspected security arrangements at the residences and venues of foreign delegates.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, said that ICT Police is deploying all available resources to ensure the highest level of security for the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance Summit 2025.
Additionally, other law enforcement agencies, traffic police, and special branch officers are performing their duties to ensure the security arrangements are fully implemented.
Additionally, security for all foreign delegations and guests has been ensured.
SSP Zeeshan Haider further directed the police officers to enhance surveillance and security arrangements at the residences, venues, and routes of foreign delegations. Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes and stay informed.
SSP Zeeshan Haider appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to ensure optimal security during the CAYA Youth Summit 2025. Islamabad Police will utilize all its resources to provide full security to all delegations and will make every effort to uphold national dignity and identity, he added.
