ICT Police Ensure Foolproof Security Measures In Diplomatic Enclave
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is ceaselessly dedicated to preserving law and order within the Federal capital.
A public relations office informed APP on Sunday that to strengthen the security of the high-security zone, officers stationed in the diplomatic enclave are diligently executing their duties, carefully verifying the details of individuals accessing the zone, and documenting vehicle information.
SSP Security division said that, diplomatic enclave encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.
He said government personnel entering the diplomatic enclave are now mandated to display their departmental identification cards. Additionally, individuals with private business within the high security zone are urged to carry their requisite documentation and extend their full cooperation to on-duty personnel.
SSP Security division has directed the officers on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens. Citizens are also urged to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline "Pucar-15."
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Science Day for Peace and Development marked on Sunday2 minutes ago
-
Three-day cultural festival starts at Jamia Usmania2 minutes ago
-
DG Rescue1122 inspects fire fighting equipment2 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews administrative matters, issues directives for improvement2 minutes ago
-
Green lockdown likely in more areas of Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Smoky vehicles given 7-day ultimatum2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police bust key accused in robbery, murder cases12 minutes ago
-
People face hardships due to sewage issues12 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ashrafi stresses joint efforts to restore peace22 minutes ago
-
PM praises security forces action in North Waziristan22 minutes ago
-
Fine for violating one-dish law22 minutes ago
-
Mehdi felicitates Pakistan Cricket team over ODI series win against Australia32 minutes ago