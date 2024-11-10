Open Menu

ICT Police Ensure Foolproof Security Measures In Diplomatic Enclave

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ICT Police ensure foolproof security measures in diplomatic enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is ceaselessly dedicated to preserving law and order within the Federal capital.

A public relations office informed APP on Sunday that to strengthen the security of the high-security zone, officers stationed in the diplomatic enclave are diligently executing their duties, carefully verifying the details of individuals accessing the zone, and documenting vehicle information.

SSP Security division said that, diplomatic enclave encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.

He said government personnel entering the diplomatic enclave are now mandated to display their departmental identification cards. Additionally, individuals with private business within the high security zone are urged to carry their requisite documentation and extend their full cooperation to on-duty personnel.

SSP Security division has directed the officers on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens. Citizens are also urged to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline "Pucar-15."

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Law And Order Vehicle Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

23 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

23 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

23 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan