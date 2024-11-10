ICT Police ensure foolproof security measures in diplomatic enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is ceaselessly dedicated to preserving law and order within the Federal capital.

A public relations office informed APP on Sunday that to strengthen the security of the high-security zone, officers stationed in the diplomatic enclave are diligently executing their duties, carefully verifying the details of individuals accessing the zone, and documenting vehicle information.

SSP Security division said that, diplomatic enclave encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.

He said government personnel entering the diplomatic enclave are now mandated to display their departmental identification cards. Additionally, individuals with private business within the high security zone are urged to carry their requisite documentation and extend their full cooperation to on-duty personnel.

SSP Security division has directed the officers on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens. Citizens are also urged to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline "Pucar-15."