ICT Police Ensure Justice: Two Criminals Sentenced In Robbery-murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police strong evidence and effective prosecution led to the sentencing of two criminals, with one awarded the death penalty and the other life imprisonment, for their involvement in a robbery-murder case.

A public relations officer told APP that the incident occurred in January 2024 within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station. He said during a robbery, Rizwan Gohar and Kamal Ahmed shot and killed citizen Waseem Akram when he resisted.

The court sentenced Rizwan Gohar to death along with a fine of Rs.

600,000 for the murder, while Kamal Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay Rs. 500,000 in compensation.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza lauded the efforts of Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Investigation and the investigation and legal teams, stating, “This conviction is a victory for justice and a testament to effective policing.”

The deceased’s mother, expressing her gratitude to the police, said, “Your efforts have restored our faith in justice and given us hope in this difficult time.”

