ICT Police Establish Dispute Resolution Centres In 12 Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ICT Police establish dispute resolution centres in 12 police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have set up 12 dispute resolution centres with the objective of immediately solving the civil as well as petty disputes of the citizens and providing maximum relief to them.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, these centres have been established at Aabpara, Kohsar, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Margallah, Shalimar, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Shehzad Town, Nilore, Sihala and Saddar police stations.

Members of these centres include three experienced and highly educated lawyers and a police officer who will perform their duties with dedication and commitment.

The formal approval of these centers had been taken from the law and justice commission of Pakistan. If a party approaches the court for an issue before visiting the center, these will not entertain his or her complaint.

These centres established at offices of Sub-Divisional police officers (SDPOs) will work under the direct supervision of divisional police officers (DPO) and SDPO.

Members of these centers on Wednesday met with the IGP Islamabad in his office and discussed the purpose of the centers and its functioning.

The IGP told the members that the purpose of establishing these centers is to separate civil matters from police stations and to solve them on merit so that the precious time of courts and police stations could be saved.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan further said that the core values of the dispute resolution centres will be transparency, neutrality and merit. "Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the citizens" he added.

