ICT Police Facilitation Centers Serve Over Half A Million Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ICT Police Facilitation Centers serve over half a million citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) Facilitation Centers have provided services to more than 532,000 citizens since their inception, marking a significant milestone in citizen-focused policing.

According to official data, the centers catered to 4,096 applicants during the Calendar year 2025 alone, underscoring sustained public reliance and operational efficiency.

Offering over 13 essential services under one roof—including character certificates, vehicle verification, tenant registration, FIR copies, missing child reports, driving license issuance, and international driving permits—the centers have emerged as a cornerstone of accessible policing in the Federal capital.

Officials said the initiative reflects ICTP’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric service delivery. Strategically located across Islamabad, the centers aim to streamline procedures and ease the burden on conventional police stations.

“The growing footfall is a testament to the centers’ success in bridging the gap between citizens and police services,” an ICTP official noted. “With a focus on transparency, convenience, and timely response, the initiative aligns with our broader vision of modern, service-oriented policing.”

