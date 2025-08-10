ICT Police Facilitation Centers Serve Over Half A Million Citizens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) Facilitation Centers have provided services to more than 532,000 citizens since their inception, marking a significant milestone in citizen-focused policing.
According to official data, the centers catered to 4,096 applicants during the Calendar year 2025 alone, underscoring sustained public reliance and operational efficiency.
Offering over 13 essential services under one roof—including character certificates, vehicle verification, tenant registration, FIR copies, missing child reports, driving license issuance, and international driving permits—the centers have emerged as a cornerstone of accessible policing in the Federal capital.
Officials said the initiative reflects ICTP’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric service delivery. Strategically located across Islamabad, the centers aim to streamline procedures and ease the burden on conventional police stations.
“The growing footfall is a testament to the centers’ success in bridging the gap between citizens and police services,” an ICTP official noted. “With a focus on transparency, convenience, and timely response, the initiative aligns with our broader vision of modern, service-oriented policing.”
/395
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police Facilitation Centers serve over half a million citizens48 seconds ago
-
Women’s empowerment essential for Pakistan’s social, economic progress; Speakers50 seconds ago
-
Significant reduction in essential commodities' prices52 seconds ago
-
Father arrested for torturing 7-year-old daughter in Rawalpindi55 seconds ago
-
Residents protest severe water shortages11 minutes ago
-
YES Welfare Society marks 7 Years of Youth empowerment through sports11 minutes ago
-
Kohat police intensify operations against wanted criminals and drugs11 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal31 minutes ago
-
Zakat, Ushr Committee chairman holds open court31 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police seize narcotics worth millions, two arrested31 minutes ago
-
Three more arrested in double murder case41 minutes ago
-
Independence Day ceremony held at IUB41 minutes ago