ICT Police Farewell Ceremony Honors Sub-Inspector Riaz Mekan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police host a farewell ceremony was held in honour of Sub Inspector Riaz Mekan on Saturday.
A public relation officer told APP that, SP Dolphin Muhammad Mehfooz Kiyani graced the ceremony as chief guest, while other police officers were also present on the occasion.
He said the ceremony was held in recognition of the services of the retiring police officer Sub Inspector Riaz Mekan.
Speaking at the occasion, the SP Dolphin said that retirement is part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day.
Mehfooz Kiyani asked the serving police officers to do their best to earn respect for the department. He was of the view that public service only could earn a good name for the officer and the department.
SP Dolphin recognized the services rendered by the Sub-Inspector Riaz Mekan and added that the department in return gave him respect and honour.
SP presented police shields and gifts to the retired police officer and also expressed best wishes for his future endeavors.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7-day Grand Sports Gala concludes at Darra Adam Khel2 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team on test series win2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army hosts all KP football championship in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh congratulates Pakistan Cricket team22 minutes ago
-
AIG Investigations holds open court to address public grievances22 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets RCCI body22 minutes ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as CJP22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 108,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Rasm-e-Chehlum of former federal secretary ombudsman held42 minutes ago
-
Uzair Ghazali demands freedom on Oct 27, 1947, occupation anniversary42 minutes ago
-
'India fails to stifle Kashmiri resistance despite military might' : Zahid Safi says42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, martyred by criminal elements52 minutes ago