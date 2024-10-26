ICT police farewell ceremony honors Sub-Inspector Riaz Mekan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police host a farewell ceremony was held in honour of Sub Inspector Riaz Mekan on Saturday.

A public relation officer told APP that, SP Dolphin Muhammad Mehfooz Kiyani graced the ceremony as chief guest, while other police officers were also present on the occasion.

He said the ceremony was held in recognition of the services of the retiring police officer Sub Inspector Riaz Mekan.

Speaking at the occasion, the SP Dolphin said that retirement is part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day.

Mehfooz Kiyani asked the serving police officers to do their best to earn respect for the department. He was of the view that public service only could earn a good name for the officer and the department.

SP Dolphin recognized the services rendered by the Sub-Inspector Riaz Mekan and added that the department in return gave him respect and honour.

SP presented police shields and gifts to the retired police officer and also expressed best wishes for his future endeavors.

