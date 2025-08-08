ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday chaired a command conference at Safe City Islamabad and finalized a comprehensive security plan for August 13 and 14 to ensure law and order during Independence Day celebrations.

A police spokesperson told APP that all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs, and SPs attended the meeting, where the five divisions of the Islamabad Police presented their performance reports. The respective DIGs briefed participants on security measures for the upcoming national celebrations, while the Traffic Division outlined arrangements to maintain smooth traffic flow during the events.

The IGP said that any form of disorder, fireworks, aerial firing, or one-wheeling during the festivities would not be tolerated, and strict legal action would be taken against violators. He added that the possession and display of illegal weapons would also be dealt with sternly across the Federal capital.

He lauded the crime-fighting efforts of newly appointed SP City Salman Zafar, noting that the ongoing crackdown on proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals had led to a significant reduction in car and motorcycle theft incidents.

Special checkpoints and patrols, he said, were proving effective in curbing street crimes, with Safe City Islamabad playing a key role in both crime prevention and traffic discipline.

The IGP said large-scale search and combing operations were underway in various parts of Islamabad and would continue in the days leading up to Independence Day. He directed all DIGs to personally supervise the security arrangements and instructed the DG Safe City to develop additional applications to improve public services.

He emphasized that modern techniques should be utilized to provide maximum facilities to citizens, with the maintenance of law and order, prevention of crime, and protection of lives and property remaining the top priorities of the Islamabad Police.

