ICT Police For Strict Action Against Officers In Crime-prone Areas: DIG Raza
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police, Syed Ali Raza, has reinforced the Islamabad Police's commitment to eradicating crime during a briefing with zonal SPs, SHOs, Moharrirs, and the Dolphin Squad, on Monday.
A public relation officer told APP that DIG Raza issued a clear directive that officers would be held accountable for criminal incidents occurring in their areas. "Any criminal activity will result in strict action against the officer in charge," he said.
DIG Raza instructed officers to enhance patrolling in commercial areas using smart cars and focus on thorough checks at crime hotspots.
DIG Raza also urged officers to make patrols more efficient, stressing that combating crime required courage and determination. “This mission demands sacrifice, and no effort should be spared in protecting our citizens,” he added.
To motivate better performance, DIG Raza assured that officers demonstrating excellence would be rewarded with incentives. On the other hand, poor performance or negligence would lead to strict departmental consequences.
DIG Raza concluded by stressing that protecting citizens' lives and property and controlling crime is the top priority for Islamabad Police. "Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," he said, reaffirming the police force's resolve to safeguard the capital.
The briefing highlights Islamabad Police's determination to create a secure and crime-free environment, with a clear focus on enhancing public safety and law enforcement effectiveness.
APP-rzr-mkz
