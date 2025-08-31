ICT Police: Gunfire Exchange Leaves Drug Dealer Injured, Two Flee; Heroin Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police foiled an armed attack in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, injuring and arresting a notorious drug dealer during an encounter, while two of his accomplices managed to escape. Police also recovered a large quantity of heroin from the scene.
An official told APP on Sunday that the encounter took place when Khanna police intercepted a group of suspects involved in drug trafficking. The accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police party, forcing officers to retaliate. In the exchange of gunfire, one suspect identified as Jabir was injured and arrested, while two others fled under the cover of fire. A search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend them.
He said the arrested accused turned out to be a record-holder, wanted in more than 15 cases of narcotics and other crimes.
Police sources added that Jabir was injured by bullets fired by his own associates during the shootout.
SHO Khanna, Aamir Hayat, personally led the operation. Police officials noted that under his command, Khanna police have launched a vigorous crackdown on drug traffickers in the area, many of whom have gone underground due to strict policing. They said his fearless campaign has resulted in multiple armed encounters with notorious dealers, several of whom have already been arrested and sent behind bars.
Speaking to APP, SHO Aamir Hayat said that eliminating crime from the area is his honor and ensuring peace in the community is his vision. He vowed that his team would continue to pursue drug traffickers and protect the youth from the scourge of narcotics.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations Shoaib pays surprise visit to Khanna Police Station30 seconds ago
-
Spiritual gathering continues at Governor House on 5th day32 seconds ago
-
ICT Police: gunfire exchange leaves drug dealer injured, two flee; heroin seized33 seconds ago
-
Govt plans to use Artificial Intelligence to counter cyberattacks35 seconds ago
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship programs39 seconds ago
-
Senior journalist Munawar Hussain Naqvi passes away31 minutes ago
-
CPEC Phase II to boost technology, exports, employment in KP; Secretary Industry41 minutes ago
-
Rahmatul Lil Alameen Conference held in Bannu41 minutes ago
-
Flood alert: Sindh Govt prepares for potential disaster, CM reviews relief efforts1 hour ago
-
Consensus reached on amendments to National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill 20251 hour ago
-
Balochistan to launch week-long polio immunization drive targeting over 2.1m children1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan review bilateral relations2 hours ago