ICT Police: gunfire exchange leaves drug dealer injured, two flee; heroin seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police foiled an armed attack in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, injuring and arresting a notorious drug dealer during an encounter, while two of his accomplices managed to escape. Police also recovered a large quantity of heroin from the scene.

An official told APP on Sunday that the encounter took place when Khanna police intercepted a group of suspects involved in drug trafficking. The accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police party, forcing officers to retaliate. In the exchange of gunfire, one suspect identified as Jabir was injured and arrested, while two others fled under the cover of fire. A search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend them.

He said the arrested accused turned out to be a record-holder, wanted in more than 15 cases of narcotics and other crimes.

Police sources added that Jabir was injured by bullets fired by his own associates during the shootout.

SHO Khanna, Aamir Hayat, personally led the operation. Police officials noted that under his command, Khanna police have launched a vigorous crackdown on drug traffickers in the area, many of whom have gone underground due to strict policing. They said his fearless campaign has resulted in multiple armed encounters with notorious dealers, several of whom have already been arrested and sent behind bars.

Speaking to APP, SHO Aamir Hayat said that eliminating crime from the area is his honor and ensuring peace in the community is his vision. He vowed that his team would continue to pursue drug traffickers and protect the youth from the scourge of narcotics.

