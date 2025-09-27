ICT Police Held 12 Outlaws, Recover Drugs & Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 12 accused involved in different criminal activities during separate actions conducted by police station teams of Golra, Sumbal, Shams Colony, Koral, and Humak.
An official told APP on Saturday that police teams recovered two Kalashnikovs and three pistols of different calibers along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.
He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, another two criminals were also apprehended.
Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.
He said the ICT Police is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace.
/APP-rzr-mkz
