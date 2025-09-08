ICT Police Held Suspect, Recover Kalashnikov
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Shehzad Town police team arrested a suspect and recovered a Kalashnikov during a patrol operation.
An official told APP on Monday that the action was taken on the special directions of SP Rural Muhammad Shoaib Masood, under the supervision of SDPO Shehzad Town Muhammad Inzamam and leadership of SHO Ashfaq Warraich. The operation was conducted on September 7 when police intercepted a suspicious person during routine checking in the Koral Chowk area. The suspect was identified as Tamreez son of Muhammad Syed, resident of Koral Chowk Islamabad.
He said that upon search, the police recovered a 222 close-butt rifle (commonly referred to as a Kalashnikov) along with 10 live rounds. The weapon was taken into custody, and a case (FIR No. 1208 dated 07-09-2025) was registered under AO.13.20.65 at Shehzad Town police station.
Police sources said the arrested suspect will be produced before the competent court as per law. Officials added that the crackdown against illegal weapons will continue in Islamabad to strengthen peace and order. /APP-rzr-mkz
