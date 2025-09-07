Open Menu

ICT Police Held Suspect, Seize Illegal Pistol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ICT Police held suspect, seize illegal pistol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held a suspect and seized an illegal pistol during an operation in the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

An official told APP on Sunday that the operation was conducted under the direct supervision of DSP Zulfiqar Ali and on the instructions of SHO Kohsar Mian Khurram. He said the recovered weapon was taken into custody and a case was registered against the accused. The action was part of the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons to maintain peace and order in the capital.

DSP Zulfiqar Ali said that police operations would be further intensified to curb crime and restore public confidence.

He emphasized that eliminating crime is only possible with public cooperation and assured that Islamabad Police will continue to perform its duties under all circumstances.

SHO Mian Khurram said, “Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens. Zero-tolerance policy is being strictly enforced against illegal arms holders and criminal elements.”

Police sources said the arrested suspect has been shifted to the police station for further interrogation, where more revelations are expected. Officials underlined that no violation of law will be tolerated in the Federal capital.

