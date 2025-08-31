ICT Police Held Two Repeat Offenders In PS Shehzad Town Jurisdiction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Shehzad Town police team arrested two repeat offenders during a successful operation and sent them to judicial lock-up after completing legal formalities.
An official told APP on Sunday that the operation was conducted on the orders of SP Rural Zone Muhammad Shoaib Masood, under the supervision of SDPO Shehzad Town Muhammad Inzimam and SHO Shehzad Town Police Station Ashfaq Warraich along with his team.
He said that during patrolling and checking, two suspicious individuals were apprehended and identified as Shehbaz, son of Ali Zaman, resident of Jagiyot, Islamabad, and Khurram Shehzad, son of Muhammad Saeed, resident of Tramri Chowk, Irfan CNG, Islamabad.
Both suspects were shifted to the police station for further interrogation.
Upon scrutiny of their records, it was revealed that they had previously been wanted in cases related to theft and recoveries. The registered cases included FIR No. 383/23 under sections 381A/411 PPC and FIR No. 360/24 under sections 380/411 PPC at PS Shehzad Town.
The official added that after due legal process, both accused were formally arrested and sent to judicial lock-up by order of the court. The police spokesperson said that ICT Police was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements and that patrolling and checking had been further tightened to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.
