ICT Police Held Two Women Drug Peddlers In Capital; 1kg Narcotics Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Khanna police station team conducted a major operation and arrested two women involved in drug peddling, recovering one kilogram of narcotics from their possession.

An official told APP on Friday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Aamir Hayat, who, along with his team, used human intelligence and modern technology to trace and apprehend the suspects.

He said the arrested women were identified as Ramsha Abbas, wife of Abbas, and Samira, daughter of Miraj Din, who are both previously record-holding drug peddlers.

SHO Aamir added that cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

The ICT Police reiterated its resolve to continue strict action against drug traffickers and ensure the safety of citizens by curbing the menace of narcotics in the Federal capital.

/APP-rzr-mkz

