ICT Police, HIU arrest wife, accomplice in husband’s murder

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sumbal Police Station team and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) have arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly murdering her husband in a planned attack.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the suspects identified as Shahin Bibi, alias Muskan and Abid Ali had used a sharp-edged weapon to kill Tanveer Anjum within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station.

The official said that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq took immediate notice of the case and directed the police to ensure the swift arrest of those involved.

Acting on his instructions, a police team led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone conducted an investigation using modern technology and scientific methods.

The official said that during the probe, evidence confirmed the involvement of the woman, the victim’s wife, and her accomplice in the murder. Both suspects have since been apprehended.

The DIG Islamabad emphasized that the accused would be prosecuted based on solid evidence to ensure exemplary punishment through the court of law.

/APP-rzr-mkz