ICT Police HIU Resolves 93 Murder Cases, Arrests 222 Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Homicide Investigation Units (HIU) police teams resolved 93 murder cases during the last 10 months including 20 blind murder cases and arrested 222 culprits.

A public relations officer told APP on Friday that HIU police teams had completed the investigation of 93 murder cases and forwarded complete challans to the relevant courts.

DIG Syed Ali Raza assigned special tasks to the Homicide Unit, to resolve murder cases and provide justice to victims’ families.

DIG said that it was the responsibility of the police to arrest the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families. He directed to give priority to the investigation of murder cases and book the culprits.

DIG also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens.

/APP-rzr-mkz

