ICT Police Hold High-level Meeting On Security, Administrative Affairs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joiya to review key administrative, security, and training matters.
An official told APP on Monday that the meeting was attended by DIG Islamabad, DIG Law and Order & Training, SSP Security, Chief Traffic Officer, AIG Establishment, and Director Special Initiatives.
He said important decisions were made regarding the protection of citizens, smooth traffic flow, and courses at the Capital Police College.
He added that ICT Police remains committed to improving internal management and enhancing public safety through coordinated measures.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in Karachi road accident1 minute ago
-
605,246 undocumented immigrants returned to Afghanistan since September 2023: Home Dept1 minute ago
-
New direct flight routes planned between Pakistan, China1 minute ago
-
ICT Police hold high-level meeting on security, administrative affairs1 minute ago
-
Abbottabad wildlife division thwarts another Leopard Gecko smuggling attempt1 minute ago
-
PRCS Launches Emergency Appeal to Support Flood-Hit Communities across Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto suggests imposition of agriculture emergency in flooded Punjab11 minutes ago
-
3,000 Pakistanis to receive training, study opportunities in China11 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to expedite relief operations, ensure preparedness as river levels surge11 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts webinar on breast health & wellness31 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers caught31 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS Akhorwal, to inspect facilities41 minutes ago