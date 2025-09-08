Open Menu

ICT Police Hold High-level Meeting On Security, Administrative Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joiya to review key administrative, security, and training matters.

An official told APP on Monday that the meeting was attended by DIG Islamabad, DIG Law and Order & Training, SSP Security, Chief Traffic Officer, AIG Establishment, and Director Special Initiatives.

He said important decisions were made regarding the protection of citizens, smooth traffic flow, and courses at the Capital Police College.

He added that ICT Police remains committed to improving internal management and enhancing public safety through coordinated measures.

