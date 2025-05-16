ICT Police Hold Open Courts At Masjids To Address Public Grievances
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police organized open courts at various masjids across the city on Friday, where zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) engaged directly with citizens to hear their concerns and ensure prompt redressal.
A public relations officer told APP that the initiative was conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance public trust and community policing. A large number of local dignitaries and residents attended the sessions, voicing their complaints and offering constructive suggestions for improving police service delivery.
Senior officers issued immediate orders to the concerned staff for resolving critical issues on the spot and assured citizens of follow-up on their proposals. IGP Rizvi has instructed all officers to regularly organize such open courts within their respective jurisdictions to strengthen public engagement and directly address community issues.
The officers emphasized that success in curbing criminal activity, land grabbing, and drug trafficking depends heavily on active public cooperation. Citizens were urged to promptly report any suspicious activities to their respective police stations for timely action.
The officers said that notable progress has been made in reducing crime due to improved police strategies; however, further measures are being taken to enhance public safety. They highlighted that the purpose of these open courts is to bridge the gap between police and citizens, fostering a stronger and more transparent relationship.
Local elders and community members lauded the efforts of Islamabad Police and extended their appreciation to the IGP Rizvi and officers for organizing the open courts and actively listening to the public's concerns./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyr's blood strengthens resolve; foes of Pakistan face humiliation: Barrister Danyal2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 450 ice pops, 100-litre adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces paid tribute for strategic brilliance, courage2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police hold open courts at Masjids to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Cultural dialogue a step towards achieving peaceful world: Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
KP Secretary Info visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.22 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur is day of determination to defend Pakistan’s integrity: MNA Jamal Raisani12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to protect workers’ rights, supports restoration of jobs12 minutes ago
-
Nation observes ‘Day of Gratitude’ following decisive victory over India; special prayers held a ..12 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrated in KMU12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at SBBU Nawabshah with Patriotic Zeal13 minutes ago
-
Two held for human smuggling22 minutes ago