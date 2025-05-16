Open Menu

ICT Police Hold Open Courts At Masjids To Address Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ICT Police hold open courts at Masjids to address public grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police organized open courts at various masjids across the city on Friday, where zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) engaged directly with citizens to hear their concerns and ensure prompt redressal.

A public relations officer told APP that the initiative was conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance public trust and community policing. A large number of local dignitaries and residents attended the sessions, voicing their complaints and offering constructive suggestions for improving police service delivery.

Senior officers issued immediate orders to the concerned staff for resolving critical issues on the spot and assured citizens of follow-up on their proposals. IGP Rizvi has instructed all officers to regularly organize such open courts within their respective jurisdictions to strengthen public engagement and directly address community issues.

The officers emphasized that success in curbing criminal activity, land grabbing, and drug trafficking depends heavily on active public cooperation. Citizens were urged to promptly report any suspicious activities to their respective police stations for timely action.

The officers said that notable progress has been made in reducing crime due to improved police strategies; however, further measures are being taken to enhance public safety. They highlighted that the purpose of these open courts is to bridge the gap between police and citizens, fostering a stronger and more transparent relationship.

Local elders and community members lauded the efforts of Islamabad Police and extended their appreciation to the IGP Rizvi and officers for organizing the open courts and actively listening to the public's concerns./APP-rzr-mkz

