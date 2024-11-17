ICT Police Hold Rank Pinning Ceremony To Honor Newly Promoted Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) hosted a distinguished rank pinning ceremony at the SP Swan Zone office on Sunday to honor the promotion of officers.
A public relation officer told APP that the event was organized under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Swan Zone, Pari Gul Tareen.
He said that the event was organized by Pari Gul Tareen to recognize the exemplary dedication and commitment of the officers to their duties.
The newly promoted officers were acknowledged and congratulated by SP Tareen for their hard work.
Addressing the officers during the ceremony, the SP Swan Zone emphasized the increased responsibilities that accompany their new ranks.
Pari Gul highlighted the clear directives issued by the IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to ensure that promotions continue to be granted for all vacant positions.
SP Pari Gul expressed that their well-deserved promotions are a testament to their hard work and unwavering efforts. With their elevation in rank, they have been entrusted with greater responsibilities than ever before.
Pari Gul encouraged the newly promoted officers to fulfill their duties with utmost dedication, upholding the reputation of their department and striving for the betterment of the police force.
APP-rzr-mkz
