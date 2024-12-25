Open Menu

ICT Police Holds Farewell Ceremony To Honor Sub-inspector

Published December 25, 2024

ICT Police holds farewell ceremony to honor sub-inspector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held a farewell ceremony on Wednesday to honor Sub-Inspector Farhat Shah in recognition of his dedicated services.

A public relation officer told APP that Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar graced the ceremony as chief guest, while other police officers were also present on the occasion.

He said the ceremony was held in recognition of the services of the retiring police officer.

Speaking at the occasion, the DG Shakir Hussain Dawar said that retirement is part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day.

DG asked the serving police officers to do their best to earn respect for the department. He was of the view that public service only could earn a good name for the officer and the department.

He recognized the services rendered by the Sub-Inspector Farhat Shah and added that the department in return gave him respect and honour. He presented police shields and gifts to the retired police officer and also expressed best wishes for his future endeavors.

