Open Menu

ICT Police Homicide Unit Arrests Brother For Sister’s Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ICT police homicide unit arrests brother for sister’s murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Golra police team and Golra Circle Homicide Unit have swiftly apprehended Muhammad Zain, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his sister, N, at their residence on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that Zain allegedly committed the crime on October 21, 2024, attacking his sister with a sharp weapon in a violent manner within the jurisdiction of Golra Police Station, resulting in her death. He said acting on the severity of the crime, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad took immediate notice and directed the police to expedite the arrest.

Following the DIG's instructions, the Golra Homicide Unit utilized all available resources, including technical and scientific methods, to successfully trace and capture the accused, he added.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Islamabad praised the team for their effective action and dedication to the case.

Officials assured that the suspect would be presented in court with substantial evidence, reinforcing the ICT Police's commitment to justice and a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime in the community.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Circle October Sunday All Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

21 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan