ICT police homicide unit arrests brother for sister’s murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Golra police team and Golra Circle Homicide Unit have swiftly apprehended Muhammad Zain, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his sister, N, at their residence on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that Zain allegedly committed the crime on October 21, 2024, attacking his sister with a sharp weapon in a violent manner within the jurisdiction of Golra Police Station, resulting in her death. He said acting on the severity of the crime, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad took immediate notice and directed the police to expedite the arrest.

Following the DIG's instructions, the Golra Homicide Unit utilized all available resources, including technical and scientific methods, to successfully trace and capture the accused, he added.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Islamabad praised the team for their effective action and dedication to the case.

Officials assured that the suspect would be presented in court with substantial evidence, reinforcing the ICT Police's commitment to justice and a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime in the community.

