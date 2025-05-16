Open Menu

ICT Police Honor Youm-e-Tashakkur With Prayers, Tribute To Martyrs Special

Published May 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ICT Police honor Youm-e-Tashakkur with prayers, tribute to martyrs special

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Quran recitation ceremonies were held at all police stations in Islamabad on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude), where heartfelt prayers were offered for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country, and tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

An official told APP that the ceremonies were held under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. Officers and staff gathered to express gratitude for the glorious victory granted by Allah, praying for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the battle of truth, and for the continued peace and security of the country.

In his special message, IGP Rizvi said, “Our armed forces stood like a wall of steel and achieved a historic victory, the kind of which is rare in history.

Pakistan Zindabad forever.”

IG Rizvi said every citizen feels that this triumph is the nation’s own. “Our brave forces completed this mission and won the war with unwavering resolve. The Islamabad Police and the entire nation salute the valiant defenders of our skies—our ‘shaheens’—who proved that these skies are pure and sacred. Any evil eye raised toward them will be struck down.”

IG Rizvi said this victory is not only Pakistan’s but of the entire Muslim Ummah. “It is a message to the world: we know how to defend ourselves, and we also know how to break through enemy lines. With the grace of Allah, this triumph is a symbol of unity, strength, and national pride. Pakistan will always remain alive and prosperous.”/APP-rzr-mkz

