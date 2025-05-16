ICT Police Honor Youm-e-Tashakkur With Prayers, Tribute To Martyrs Special
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Quran recitation ceremonies were held at all police stations in Islamabad on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude), where heartfelt prayers were offered for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country, and tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
An official told APP that the ceremonies were held under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. Officers and staff gathered to express gratitude for the glorious victory granted by Allah, praying for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the battle of truth, and for the continued peace and security of the country.
In his special message, IGP Rizvi said, “Our armed forces stood like a wall of steel and achieved a historic victory, the kind of which is rare in history.
Pakistan Zindabad forever.”
IG Rizvi said every citizen feels that this triumph is the nation’s own. “Our brave forces completed this mission and won the war with unwavering resolve. The Islamabad Police and the entire nation salute the valiant defenders of our skies—our ‘shaheens’—who proved that these skies are pure and sacred. Any evil eye raised toward them will be struck down.”
IG Rizvi said this victory is not only Pakistan’s but of the entire Muslim Ummah. “It is a message to the world: we know how to defend ourselves, and we also know how to break through enemy lines. With the grace of Allah, this triumph is a symbol of unity, strength, and national pride. Pakistan will always remain alive and prosperous.”/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU observes Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic rally led by Vice-Chancellor1 minute ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Murree1 minute ago
-
ICT Police honor Youm-e-Tashakkur with prayers, tribute to martyrs special1 minute ago
-
Doctor killed by unknown persons1 minute ago
-
"Youm-e-Tashakur" observed in Capital with prayers, public activities11 minutes ago
-
UAJK observes Gratitude Day to celebrate the successful counter response of Pak armed forces11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits Quaid's mausoleum to mark Youm e Tashakur21 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at GCU Lahore21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsperson's Advisor receives 21 new complaints21 minutes ago
-
SHRC Delegation Visits Shikarpur, Raises Concerns on Justice & Healthcare31 minutes ago
-
SAU observes Youm-e-Tashakur with Patriotic Fervor31 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Samundri31 minutes ago