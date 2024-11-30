ICT Police Honors Bravery And Sacrifices Of Its Officers In Special Ceremony
Published November 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Territory (ICT) Police organized a prestigious ceremony on Saturday to pay tribute to its brave, fearless, and dedicated officers.
A public relation officer told APP that the ceremony was held at the Police Lines Headquarters to recognize the police officers who demonstrated exceptional bravery and courage during recent law and order.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, was the chief guest, while DIG Syed Ali Raza, DIG Headquarters/Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, all AIGs, SSPs, SPs, and police officers from all divisions were presents.
IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, paid tribute to the officers who displayed unmatched bravery and made eternal sacrifices to uphold law and order in the Federal capital.
He said, "I am proud to lead this brave force, and I will always remember my time serving with Islamabad Police. Every officer in this force is chosen and appointed by Allah. By renewing your commitment to Allah, you have safeguarded the lives and property of the people and thwarted the miscreants in their nefarious plans."
He further emphasized, "My force has shown extraordinary bravery in serving and protecting the citizens, as well as maintaining law and order in the city.
All of my officers—whether executive or ministerial staff—were present at the forefront of every action. By working tirelessly, day and night, they ensured the peace and security of the city’s residents.
No citizen’s life or property was harmed. All law enforcement officers worked together as a family, successfully repelling the invasion of the federal capital by miscreants."
IGP Islamabad reiterated, "Islamabad Police stands out among all police forces, setting examples of courage and bravery, and has become a beacon for others. You have made your families, your teachers, your commander, and the citizens of this city immensely proud. The people of Islamabad hold you in great regard."
In his message to all forces, he reaffirmed, "Islamabad Police remains the leading force in ensuring law and order in the federal capital."
IG Rizvi concluded by honoring the memory of the 63 martyrs and the valor of the ghazis, stating, "All officers of Islamabad Police have carried the department's legacy with pride."
