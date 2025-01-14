Open Menu

ICT Police Hosts Farewell Ceremony For Two Retiring Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 09:06 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police hosted a farewell ceremony at Humak Police Station on Tuesday to honor two retiring officers, Head Constable Naseer and Constable Muhammad Javed

According to police spokesman, the event was graced by DSP Telecommunication as the chief guest, with other senior police officials also in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chief guest commended the retiring officers for their dedication, honesty, and valuable contributions to the force.

"Their tireless service has greatly enhanced the image of the ICT Police, and their efforts will always be remembered," DSP said.

In recognition of their service, the chief guest presented honorary police shields to the retiring officers and extended heartfelt wishes for their future endeavors.

