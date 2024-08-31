Open Menu

ICT Police Impose Section 144 To Curb Political Gatherings

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have implemented Section 144 across the Federal capital, effective Saturday, in response to elevated security concerns.

According to ICT police spokesperson on Saturday the section 144 prohibits any political processions and gatherings without prior approval from the district administration.

ICT spokesperson emphasized that these restrictions are designed to maintain public order and ensure the safety of all citizens.

Police have urged the public to avoid participating in any unauthorized political activities that could disrupt the law-and-order environment.

He said "the Islamabad Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of our citizens."

"We ask everyone to cooperate with these measures to help us maintain peace and security, “he said.

Residents are advised to report any suspicious activity by calling the emergency hotline at 15. he added.

