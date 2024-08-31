ICT Police Impose Section 144 To Curb Political Gatherings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have implemented Section 144 across the Federal capital, effective Saturday, in response to elevated security concerns.
According to ICT police spokesperson on Saturday the section 144 prohibits any political processions and gatherings without prior approval from the district administration.
ICT spokesperson emphasized that these restrictions are designed to maintain public order and ensure the safety of all citizens.
Police have urged the public to avoid participating in any unauthorized political activities that could disrupt the law-and-order environment.
He said "the Islamabad Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of our citizens."
"We ask everyone to cooperate with these measures to help us maintain peace and security, “he said.
.
Residents are advised to report any suspicious activity by calling the emergency hotline at 15. he added.
Recent Stories
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Cyclone takes a westward turn, no immediate threat to Sindh: Chief Meteorologist45 seconds ago
-
MPA distributes Rs. 1m each to victims of roof collapse55 seconds ago
-
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington9 minutes ago
-
Senior PPP leader meets Punjab governor, discusses political matters11 minutes ago
-
Training, mentoring session at Sialkot University11 minutes ago
-
AMC/LGH Nursing College achieves 100pc results in 3rd professional annual exams11 minutes ago
-
Success of incumbent govt crucial for country's stability: governor21 minutes ago
-
Sialkot AC plants saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign31 minutes ago
-
3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop31 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested41 minutes ago
-
DPO holds introductory meeting41 minutes ago
-
3 held, 16 cases registered for overpricing essentials in Lahore51 minutes ago