ICT Police Intensified Crackdown Against Wrong Parking Violators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.
According to a police statement the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk is monitoring this whole campaign by himself.
Muhammad Sarfraz Virk directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city, he said.
CTO Islamabad said that it is the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and no parking would be allowed there, He said.
CTO said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens, he added.
Moreover, the Islamabad Police also issued fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations for not vacating footpath areas, he said.
The CTO said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose, he added.
Sarfraz Virk said that squads have been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacating footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against violators, he said.
Virk said that this operation would be extended to the other areas of Islamabad and smooth traffic flow to be ensured, he added.
