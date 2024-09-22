Open Menu

ICT Police Intensify Crackdown Against Tinted Glasses Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ICT Police intensify crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi continue crackdown against vehicles having black paper and tinted glasses.

According to a public relation officer special squads are constituted to take action against the vehicles.

He said under the special directions of IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, ICT Police constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with tinted glasses and black papers in the capital city.

Following these directions, the ICT Police aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws, he said.

SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that, citizens are requested to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads, the role of the citizens is also very important in implementation of traffic rules, he added.

Obeying traffic rules can save your and the lives of others as well, never violate traffic laws and be a responsible citizen, SSP Traffic added.

