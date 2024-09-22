ICT Police Intensify Crackdown Against Tinted Glasses Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi continue crackdown against vehicles having black paper and tinted glasses.
According to a public relation officer special squads are constituted to take action against the vehicles.
He said under the special directions of IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, ICT Police constituted special squads to take action against vehicles with tinted glasses and black papers in the capital city.
Following these directions, the ICT Police aim to enforce a zero tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws, he said.
SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that, citizens are requested to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads, the role of the citizens is also very important in implementation of traffic rules, he added.
Obeying traffic rules can save your and the lives of others as well, never violate traffic laws and be a responsible citizen, SSP Traffic added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti urges youth to play role in development of province1 minute ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns bomb attack on police van in Malam Jabba2 minutes ago
-
Economic stability on Horizon: Ali Pervaiz2 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Sri Lanka's president-elect on his electoral victory11 minutes ago
-
PPP striving to strengthen country for facilitating to masses: Sardar Sarbuland11 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns bomb attack on police van in Malam Jabba12 minutes ago
-
One killed, 4 injured as car rammed into farm house12 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab takes action after young man injured by kite string.2 hours ago
-
3,600 candidates appear in MDCAT test in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Crackdown against unfit PSVs continue, 696 vehicles impounded2 hours ago
-
Rabi-ul-Awwal month very important to us: Sharjeel2 hours ago
-
KP CM condemns Swat explosion; seeks report from police chief2 hours ago