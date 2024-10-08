Open Menu

ICT Police Intensify Crackdown Against Vehicles With Tinted Glasses

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday launched a city-wide crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses and black paper, following the directives of Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi

According to a police statement, special squads have been formed to take action against violators across the city.

Islamabad Police aim to enforce a zero-tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws, he added.

He said the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to curb the use of unauthorized tinted glasses and black paper in the capital.

He said that the operation reflects the police’s commitment to enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding road safety laws.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, appealed to citizens to support the campaign by adhering to traffic rules.

“The role of citizens is critical in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and maintaining safety on the roads," Virk said.

" Obeying traffic rules not only protects your life but also the lives of others,” SSP added.

Sarfraz Virk further urged the public to be responsible citizens and avoid violating traffic laws, highlighting the importance of compliance to ensure road safety for all.

