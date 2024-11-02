ICT Police Intensify Crackdown On Suspicious Persons & Unregistered Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police are actively engaged in maintaining law and order in the Federal capital and ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.
On the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown against criminal elements in a bid to eliminate crime from the city; police spokespersons told APP on Saturday.
In this regard, the Islamabad Police are focusing on suspicious persons, unregistered vehicles, and motorcycles throughout the federal capital. Police officers are diligently checking the documents of citizens, vehicles, and motorcycles at checkpoints while registering data through effective searches.
He said citizens are advised to keep their vehicle and motorcycle documents readily available and to cooperate with police officers during searches and checks.
A senior police officer emphasized that the Islamabad Police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property, asserting that no elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the community.
He said protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station and to contact the emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to assist in making the city crime-free through collaboration between the police and the public
