ICT Police launch self-defense course to enhance public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have announced a special self-defense course aimed at promoting physical activity and enhancing personal safety among students and working professionals.

A public relation officer told APP on Sunday that the course is designed for school and university students, as well as men and women employed in offices, to equip them with essential self-defense skills.

The training will be conducted at Police Lines Headquarters, for a limited duration of 15 days.

He said that admissions are open on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seats. Those interested in participating can contact the designated phone number (051) 9258371 EXT. 173 for registration.

He further said that ICT Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens through such initiatives, urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity./APP-rzr-mkz