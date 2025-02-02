ICT Police Launch Self-defense Course To Enhance Public Safety
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have announced a special self-defense course aimed at promoting physical activity and enhancing personal safety among students and working professionals.
A public relation officer told APP on Sunday that the course is designed for school and university students, as well as men and women employed in offices, to equip them with essential self-defense skills.
The training will be conducted at Police Lines Headquarters, for a limited duration of 15 days.
He said that admissions are open on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seats. Those interested in participating can contact the designated phone number (051) 9258371 EXT. 173 for registration.
He further said that ICT Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens through such initiatives, urging individuals to take advantage of this opportunity./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police launch self-defense course to enhance public safety2 minutes ago
-
LGH treats nearly 2mln patients for free in 20242 minutes ago
-
MSL organises Kashmir Solidarity bike rally2 minutes ago
-
5-day polio-eradication drive to begin in AJK tomorrow, Feb 0312 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept discusses wheat advisory12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt takes steps to address shortage of senior registrars12 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in Malakand firing12 minutes ago
-
CPDR hosts pioneering workshop in AJ&K22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 5 suspects, recover arms22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 2,637 lawbreakers, seize looted cash & valuables worth 244 mln42 minutes ago
-
44% work on development schemes completed: Commissioner42 minutes ago
-
Training session for polio monitoring officers42 minutes ago