ICT police launches WhatsApp number for citizens

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Wednesday launched WhatsApp number, enabling citizens direct access to police related services on smart phones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Wednesday launched WhatsApp number, enabling citizens direct access to police related services on smart phones.

The citizens will receive all information about police services after getting themselves registered by sending a simple message on WhatsApp number 03342874287, 033ICTP ICTP.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younus, in his video message termed the step towards modern policing in the Federal capital.

IGP said the citizens through WhatsApp could get services in both English and urdu languages.