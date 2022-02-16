UrduPoint.com

ICT Police Launches WhatsApp Number For Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:42 PM

ICT police launches WhatsApp number for citizens

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Wednesday launched WhatsApp number, enabling citizens direct access to police related services on smart phones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Wednesday launched WhatsApp number, enabling citizens direct access to police related services on smart phones.

The citizens will receive all information about police services after getting themselves registered by sending a simple message on WhatsApp number 03342874287, 033ICTP ICTP.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younus, in his video message termed the step towards modern policing in the Federal capital.

IGP said the citizens through WhatsApp could get services in both English and urdu languages.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Bolsonaro Invited Putin to Brazil, Russian Leader ..

Bolsonaro Invited Putin to Brazil, Russian Leader Accepted Invitation - Kremlin

2 seconds ago
 Papua New Guinea Reopens Borders for Vaccinated Tr ..

Papua New Guinea Reopens Borders for Vaccinated Travelers

4 seconds ago
 Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debat ..

Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debate on COVID-19 Bill

4 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australi ..

CPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket series

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>