ICT Police Marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi With Devotion And Prayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday observed the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with religious zeal and reverence, beginning the day with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an at Jamia Masjid Police Lines Headquarters.

An official told APP that the police officers and personnel prayed for the security, peace, and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as for the unity and success of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi extended heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion, describing the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the greatest blessing for humanity and a message of eternal guidance.

IGP Rizvi said that the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) teaches lessons of love, brotherhood, justice, and service to humanity, adding that on this blessed day, the police officers reaffirm their resolve to shape their lives according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He prayed that Allah Almighty makes everyone true lovers of the Holy Prophet ? and blesses Pakistan with lasting peace and development.

