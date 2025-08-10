Open Menu

ICT Police Mobile Station Bringing Services To Citizens’ Doorstep Across Capital From Aug 11–17

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police will deploy its “Police Station on Wheels” service at various key locations across the Federal capital from August 11 to 17 to provide citizens with easy access to police facilities and assistance.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the mobile facility will operate daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering a range of services including complaint registration, guidance on legal matters, and immediate police assistance. The service aims to bring policing closer to the public, ensuring swift response to citizens’ needs without requiring them to visit a police station.

According to the schedule, the mobile police station will be stationed at F-9 Park on Monday, in front of Centaurus Mall on Tuesday, Kohsar Market on Wednesday, Pak-China Friendship Center on Thursday, Faisal Masjid on Friday, Lok Virsa on Saturday, and Trail 5 on Sunday.

He said the initiative reflects ICT Police’s commitment to community-oriented policing and public convenience. In case of any emergency, citizens can also call the police control number 15 or contact 051-9001581 for immediate assistance.

