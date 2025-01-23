Open Menu

ICT Police Modifies Cyber Crime Unit, Moves To Safe City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has upgraded the Cyber Crime Unit moving it to the Safe City headquarters, providing state-of-the-art facilities.

ICT Police has also appointing experienced officers to ensure efficient investigation and prosecution of cybercrime cases.

A public relation officer told APP on Thursday that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had directed operational commanders in a recent conference to take practical measures for efficient handling of cybercrime cases.

He said that the Cyber Crime Unit has been directed to relocate to the Safe City headquarters to provide advanced technical facilities. Senior officers have been deployed to strengthen the unit, while performance monitoring mechanisms, including Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), have been introduced to ensure accountability.

He further stated that skilled officers with expertise in relevant fields have been appointed as inquiry officers, investigation officers, and support staff. Moreover, senior police officers will now handle investigations into cyber crime cases instead of junior officials.

To enhance citizen services, a dedicated counter for cybercrime assistance has been established at the Safe City premises. Islamabad Police remain committed to continuous improvement across all departments, ensuring better services for the public.

