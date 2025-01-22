ICT Police nab 103 outlaws, bust drug and immoral activity networks

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, in a major crackdown against crime, arrested 103 suspects in the last 24 hours, including 49 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes and 10 women involved in immoral activities

A public relations officer told APP on Wednesday that during the operation, police teams recovered 23 pistols, five rifles/shotguns with ammunition, and an iron knuckle.

He said under the special anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi," significant quantities of narcotics were seized, including 4,325 grams of hashish, 2,552 grams of heroin, 1,091 grams of crystal meth (Ice), and 50 liters of liquor.

The police also apprehended 12 individuals, including 10 women, for involvement in immoral activities.

DIG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

