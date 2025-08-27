ICT Police nab 15 criminals, recover drugs and arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Margalla, Shams Colony, Khanna, Nilore, Phulgran and Koral police station teams arrested nine accused involved in different criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that police teams also recovered 2,386 grams of heroin, 580 grams of hashish, two pistols, one gun with ammunition, and a dagger from their possession. He said that cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams also arrested five criminals.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the ICT Police continue their effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital, he added.

He said the Islamabad Police are committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

APP/rzr-mkz