ICT Police Nab 16 Suspects, Seize Illegal Weapons & Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ICT Police nab 16 suspects, seize illegal weapons & narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 16 suspects during the last 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown against illegal arms and drug dealers.

A public relations officer told APP on Tuesday that cases have been registered against them.

He said the operation was conducted under the special direction of DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.

He said police recovered nine pistols of various bores, one rifle, and ammunition from the suspects involved in illegal possession of firearms.

He said 5,301 grams of heroin, 432 grams of ice (crystal meth), and 20 bottles of liquor were recovered from the arrested drug peddlers.

He said further investigations are underway.

He said ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz

More Stories From Pakistan