Open Menu

ICT Police Nab 2 For Assaulting Unemployed Teenage Girl On Pretext Of Job Offer

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

ICT Police nab 2 for assaulting unemployed teenage girl on pretext of job offer

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, in a swift operation on Wednesday, nabbed two suspects for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl under the pretext of offering her a job.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, in a swift operation on Wednesday, nabbed two suspects for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl under the pretext of offering her a job.

A public relations officer told APP that the victim, a teenager N residing in G-12, Islamabad, was unemployed and seeking work when she was lured by the suspects, identified as Javed Shah and Tufail Shah.

Following the incident, the victim filed a report at Sumbal Police Station, leading to the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and the arrest of the suspects.

DIG Ali Raza stated that the suspects would be prosecuted in court with solid evidence to ensure they receive appropriate punishment.

“Women and children are a red line. Perpetrators involved in assault or violence will face strict legal action,” IG Rizvi emphasized.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan