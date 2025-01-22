ICT Police nab 2 for assaulting unemployed teenage girl on pretext of job offer

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, in a swift operation on Wednesday, nabbed two suspects for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl under the pretext of offering her a job.

A public relations officer told APP that the victim, a teenager N residing in G-12, Islamabad, was unemployed and seeking work when she was lured by the suspects, identified as Javed Shah and Tufail Shah.

Following the incident, the victim filed a report at Sumbal Police Station, leading to the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and the arrest of the suspects.

DIG Ali Raza stated that the suspects would be prosecuted in court with solid evidence to ensure they receive appropriate punishment.

“Women and children are a red line. Perpetrators involved in assault or violence will face strict legal action,” IG Rizvi emphasized.

