ICT Police nab 2 snatcher gang members in Sihala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sihala station team on Monday apprehended two criminals involved in multiple cases of snatching and theft, recovering cash and valuables from their possession.

A public relations officer told APP that the Sihala police team utilized both technical and human resources to capture the suspects, identified as Junaid and Sahib Khan.

He said the police recovered stolen cash, a mobile phone, four motorbikes, and a laptop from the accused. The individuals were linked to various snatching and theft activities in different areas of Sihala.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza directed officers to intensify their crackdown on criminal elements, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding citizens' lives and property.

“No criminal element will be allowed to disrupt public peace,” DIG Raza said, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity or individuals through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15.”

