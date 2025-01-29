Open Menu

ICT Police Nab 21 Suspects, Seize Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ICT Police nab 21 suspects, seize illegal weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have busted a network of illegal arms holders, nabbed 21 suspects and seized a cache of illegal weapons in the past 24 hours.

A public relations officer told APP on Wednesday that the crackdown is being carried out under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to eliminate illegal firearms from the city.

He said that during the operation, law enforcement officials seized 17 pistols of various calibers, one rifle, iron knuckles, and an automatic dagger.

The spokesperson added that the campaign aims to rid the capital of criminal elements. He urged citizens with licensed firearms to ensure their registration with the relevant police station.

