ICT Police Nab 2,637 Lawbreakers, Seize Looted Cash & Valuables Worth 244 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police launched an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital last month, busting 2,637 outlaws and seizing looted cash and valuables worth over Rs 244 million.

A public relation officer told APP that, in this regard, the Islamabad police arrested a total of 2,637 accused involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 244 million rupees from their possession. Moreover, 228 accused of 99 gangs involved in robbery activities were also arrested.

He said during the ongoing "Nasha ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, a total of 205 drug dealers were arrested, and 27 kilograms of hashish, 72 kilograms of heroin, 11 kilograms of ice,1,907 liters of liquor and intoxicating pills were recovered from their possession.

Additionally, 365 accused involved in tempering activities and property crimes such as theft, robbery, burglary, vehicles, and motorcycle theft were arrested.

Police teams also recovered cash, vehicles and motorcycles from their possession.

The Islamabad Police also carried out extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons and arrested 334 accused and recovered 50 rifles, five carbines, 540 pistols and 33 daggers from their possession.

Similarly, during various operations against professional beggars and their facilitators throughout the city, 609 individuals were arrested.

The Islamabad Police also conducted indiscriminate operations against proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders and arrested 371 accused.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that the Islamabad Police is also utilizing all available resources to ensure the eradication of drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital.

DIG further said that the Islamabad Police will bring those involved in the heinous crime of drug and alcohol trafficking to justice.

/APP-rzr-mkz

