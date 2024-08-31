ICT Police nab 4,279 fugitives,1,446 drug dealers a year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police conducted search and combing operations this year to maintain peace, security and against Drug Dealers.

According an ICT police spokesperson during the operations, a total of 1,446 drug dealers were apprehended.

He said the police seized over 344 kilograms of hashish, more than 428 kilograms of heroin, over 30 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), 258 different types of narcotic pills, and 11,920 liters of alcohol from the suspects.

"All legal requirements will be fulfilled to award exemplary punishment to the drug dealers," DIG Syed Mustafa Tanveer said.

DIG expressed firm commitment to continue vigorous actions against the drug dealers to eradicate the menace of drugs.

Spokesperson added that in several crackdowns this year also targeted wanted criminals, habitual offenders, and judicial absconders, resulting in the arrest of 4,279 fugitives involved in serious crimes.

The ICT Police utilized human intelligence and other resources to trace and capture these individuals, ensuring they face justice with solid evidence, he said.

"Actions against the fugitives and their facilitators will continue to uphold law and order", DIG syed mustafa tanweer.