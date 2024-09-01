ICT Police Nab 4,279 Fugitives,1,446 Drug Dealers A Year
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has conducted search and combing operations this year to maintain peace, security and against drug dealers.
During the operations, a total of 1,446 drug dealers were apprehended, the ICT police spokesperson told on Sunday.
He said the police seized over 344 kilograms of hashish, more than 428 kilograms of heroin, over 30 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), 258 different types of narcotic pills, and 11,920 liters of alcohol from the suspects.
DIG Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to award exemplary punishment to the drug dealers.
He expressed firm resolve to continue vigorous actions against the drug dealers to eradicate the menace of drugs.
The spokesperson added that during various crackdowns this year, wanted criminals, habitual offenders, and judicial absconders were targeted, resulting in the arrest of 4,279 fugitives involved in serious crimes. The ICT Police utilized human intelligence and other resources to trace and capture these individuals, ensuring they face justice with solid evidence, he said.
"Actions against the fugitives and their facilitators will continue to uphold law and order", the DIG said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encamped man shot dead in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
‘Azadi Fellowship’ concludes promoting peace, unity across nation1 minute ago
-
PIA raises wages of daily-wage employees2 minutes ago
-
Protection of citizens’ rights priority of administration: DC11 minutes ago
-
Police raid 287 drug dens, seize narcotics12 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found on 1,792 locations in city12 minutes ago
-
Another PO held in Saudi Arabia, deported to Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Ali Geelani32 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi issues directives to ensure women representation in syndicate, senate in universities41 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani41 minutes ago
-
German CG visits MALC Healthcare Center in Tando Jan Mohammad41 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Gilani’s legacy celebrated at the Youth Conference in Pallandri41 minutes ago