ICT Police nab 4,279 fugitives,1,446 drug dealers a year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has conducted search and combing operations this year to maintain peace, security and against drug dealers.

During the operations, a total of 1,446 drug dealers were apprehended, the ICT police spokesperson told on Sunday.

He said the police seized over 344 kilograms of hashish, more than 428 kilograms of heroin, over 30 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), 258 different types of narcotic pills, and 11,920 liters of alcohol from the suspects.

DIG Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to award exemplary punishment to the drug dealers.

He expressed firm resolve to continue vigorous actions against the drug dealers to eradicate the menace of drugs.

The spokesperson added that during various crackdowns this year, wanted criminals, habitual offenders, and judicial absconders were targeted, resulting in the arrest of 4,279 fugitives involved in serious crimes. The ICT Police utilized human intelligence and other resources to trace and capture these individuals, ensuring they face justice with solid evidence, he said.

"Actions against the fugitives and their facilitators will continue to uphold law and order", the DIG said.