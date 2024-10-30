ICT police nab 4,414 suspects; seize valuables worth 1.29 billion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, in line with the vision of Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and the directives of IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have launched a vigorous crackdown against criminal elements over the last six months to ensure law and order in the city.

In this regard, a total of 2,142 criminals involved in heinous and other crimes were arrested during the last 06 months recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 1.29 billion from their possession, a public relation officer told APP on Wednesday.

Additionally, the ICT Police also arrested 992 drug dealers during the ongoing anti-drug “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement, which resulted in the seizing of 221 kilograms of hashish, 276 kilograms of heroin, 23.9 kilograms of ice, and 10,334 liters of liquor, he said.

He said that the Islamabad Police conducted extensive operations against individuals possessing illegal firearms, resulting in the arrest of 1,150 accused.

From these arrests, police teams also recovered 46 rifles and 944 pistols with ammunition, he added.

Moreover, Islamabad Police also carried out indiscriminate actions against wanted absconders, judicial fugitives, and habitual offenders, resulting in the arrest of 2,272 individuals.

During this period, he said that six accused were killed in 19 police encounters, while 10 accused, including three injured individuals, were also apprehended.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the ICT Police are utilizing all available resources to combat criminal elements, including drug dealers and individuals involved in other crimes in the federal capital. He further emphasized that the police will ensure that those engaged in the heinous business of drug and liquor trafficking are brought to justice.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or individuals to their local police station or at the emergency helpline "Pucar-15”.

