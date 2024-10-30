ICT Police Nab 4,414 Suspects; Seize Valuables Worth 1.29 Billion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, in line with the vision of Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and the directives of IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have launched a vigorous crackdown against criminal elements over the last six months to ensure law and order in the city
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, in line with the vision of Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and the directives of IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, have launched a vigorous crackdown against criminal elements over the last six months to ensure law and order in the city.
In this regard, a total of 2,142 criminals involved in heinous and other crimes were arrested during the last 06 months recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 1.29 billion from their possession, a public relation officer told APP on Wednesday.
Additionally, the ICT Police also arrested 992 drug dealers during the ongoing anti-drug “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement, which resulted in the seizing of 221 kilograms of hashish, 276 kilograms of heroin, 23.9 kilograms of ice, and 10,334 liters of liquor, he said.
He said that the Islamabad Police conducted extensive operations against individuals possessing illegal firearms, resulting in the arrest of 1,150 accused.
From these arrests, police teams also recovered 46 rifles and 944 pistols with ammunition, he added.
Moreover, Islamabad Police also carried out indiscriminate actions against wanted absconders, judicial fugitives, and habitual offenders, resulting in the arrest of 2,272 individuals.
During this period, he said that six accused were killed in 19 police encounters, while 10 accused, including three injured individuals, were also apprehended.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the ICT Police are utilizing all available resources to combat criminal elements, including drug dealers and individuals involved in other crimes in the federal capital. He further emphasized that the police will ensure that those engaged in the heinous business of drug and liquor trafficking are brought to justice.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or individuals to their local police station or at the emergency helpline "Pucar-15”.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital29 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari29 minutes ago
-
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab29 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered29 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 1942 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA42 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements1 hour ago
-
Accused of double murder case gets capital punishment26 minutes ago
-
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered26 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah26 minutes ago
-
PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination campaign26 minutes ago