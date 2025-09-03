ICT Police nab armed suspect, seize illegal pistol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the guidance of SP/SDPO City Zone and the direct supervision of SDPO Kohsar Circle Zulfiqar Ali, carried out a successful operation and arrested an armed suspect with illegal weapons in the jurisdiction of Kohsar Police Station.

An official told APP on Wednesday that SHO Kohsar Police Station Mian Khurram Shehzad, along with Investigating Officer SI Muhammad Akbar and his team, conducted a raid and apprehended the accused Waqas Mahmood, son of Khalid Mahmood, a resident of Street 31/C, Irfanabad, Tramri, Islamabad.

He said during the search, police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five live rounds from the suspect’s possession.

He said the recovered weapon was taken into custody, and a case (No. 958 dated 02-09-2025) under AO 13/20/65 was registered at Kohsar Police Station. Further investigation is underway to ascertain where and for what purpose the weapon was to be used.

He added that the force is strictly implementing a zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements. Daily operations are being conducted to ensure citizens’ safety, and the public has been urged to promptly report any suspicious activity for timely crime prevention.

/APP-rzr-mkz