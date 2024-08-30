Open Menu

ICT Police Nab Burglary And Bike Theft Gang: 11bikes And Cash Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Coral team has arrested three gang members’ involved in house burglaries and bike thefts.

"The gang is linked to numerous thefts, and the police have recovered eleven stolen motorbikes, as well as millions of rupees and household goods from their possession," according to a spokesperson.

An ICT public relations officer said on Friday that, following the special directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Syed Mustafa Tanweer, the Islamabad Capital Police had commenced a crackdown against criminal elements to protect the lives and property of citizens.

In line with these directions, the Coral Police team employed both technical and human resources, successfully apprehending three gang members involved in house burglaries and numerous bike thefts, he said.

He said, "The accused have been identified as Aftab, Saad, and Sajid."

The police team also recovered eleven stolen motorcycles, millions of rupees, and household goods from their possession, he said.

"The recovered motorcycles and household goods will be returned to their original owners following legal proceedings," he added.

"Other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested soon," the officer added.

"The accused will be presented to the court with concrete evidence and will face appropriate punishment,"

DIG Police Syed Mustafa Tanweer stated.

"Protection of life and property of citizens is our foremost responsibility, and the Islamabad Police is committed to this mission," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan