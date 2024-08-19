ICT Police Nab Car Theft Duo In Major Crackdown; Stolen Laptops, Cash Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Industrial Area team arrested two members of a notorious car theft gang. The suspects, identified as Roman and Ikramullah, were apprehended following a targeted operation that resulted in the recovery of valuable laptops and cash.
A Public Relations Officer from the ICT Police talking to this scribe on Monday said, under the specific instructions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, a crackdown on criminal elements has been launched to protect citizens' lives and property. Acting on these directives, the Industrial Area Police utilized both technical and human resources to successfully capture the accused.
The arrested individuals have confessed to a series of thefts involving laptops, cash, and mobile phones, committed by breaking vehicle windows. Their criminal activities spanned various locations, including Shifa Parking, Blue Area, Sector G-9, and Faisal Masjid.
Malik Zahoor, the owner of Rajgan Motors and a vehicle dealer, praised the police for their recent success in apprehending the duo of car lifters who have been causing significant distress in the community. “This successful operation marks a notable step forward in combating vehicle theft and restoring a sense of security among residents” he remarked.
However, a citizen Akram Ali also highlighted the ongoing issue of high-value thefts from parked vehicles, citing his own experience where thieves stole equipment worth around 1.1 million from his Toyota Corolla parked in the G-11 sector. The recovery of which, he said, was still awaited.
He noted that thefts, including those of LCD batteries, have become increasingly a routine. Ali urged the police to build on their recent success by enhancing security measures and taking stricter actions to prevent such crimes in the future.
