ICT Police nab dacoit, recover Pistol & stolen mobiles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested a dacoit involved in a recent armed robbery in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station, recovering a pistol and two mobile phones from his possession.

An official told APP on Sunday that three armed culprits had intercepted complainant Muhammad Rashid Ahmed a few days ago and snatched his mobile phone and cash before fleeing from the scene. Following the registration of FIR No. 1388/25, at Khanna Police Station, the police launched a swift operation to trace the suspects.

He said police successfully apprehended one of the accused, recovering a pistol used in the crime along with stolen mobile phones. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accomplices within the next few days.

SHO Khanna emphasized that ICT Police had tightened the noose around criminal elements. “Either they will be forced to leave the area or compelled to abandon their criminal activities,” the SHO remarked, reaffirming the force’s resolve to protect citizens’ lives and property.

