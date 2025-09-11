ICT Police nab drug peddler, seize ice and heroin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler working on daily wages and recovered a significant quantity of narcotics during an operation in Bhara Kahu.

An official told APP that the operation was carried out near Budh Bazaar under Section 150 of the CNSA, 9(1)C/NSA/24/CNSA. ASI Muhammad Asim along with Constables Israil Shan Majid (3752/C) and Naveed Asim (8888/C) was on patrol around 4:40 p.m. when a youth attempted to flee on seeing the police. The team chased and apprehended him.

During the search, police recovered 176 grams of ice from the suspect’s shirt pocket and 812 grams of heroin from his trouser pocket.

The seized drugs were packed into four parcels after separating samples.

The suspect disclosed during interrogation that the narcotics actually belonged to Faisal son of Talib, a resident of Dhoke Jailani, who allegedly hired him for Rs 3,000 per day to sell drugs. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest Faisal and his accomplices.

SHO Bhara Kahu, Chaudhry Rafaqat Gujar, said the police are committed to curbing drug trafficking and urged the citizens to immediately report such elements to Helpline 15 or directly to Bhara Kahu police station.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.